Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 276 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CDW were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CDW by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after buying an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,994,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,992,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CDW by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 848,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,592,000 after purchasing an additional 223,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CDW by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at CDW
In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CDW Stock Performance
Shares of CDW stock opened at $178.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.
CDW Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.
CDW Profile
CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CDW (CDW)
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.