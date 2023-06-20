Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 362 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,032,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,138,000 after acquiring an additional 472,268 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,757,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,066,000 after acquiring an additional 470,715 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 193.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,830,000 after purchasing an additional 464,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $145.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

