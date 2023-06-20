Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CRH were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,950,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,532,000 after purchasing an additional 475,402 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at about $12,212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,424,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,054,000 after purchasing an additional 159,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the second quarter valued at about $5,401,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in CRH by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,699,000 after purchasing an additional 151,014 shares during the last quarter. 6.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH stock opened at $53.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92.

CRH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

