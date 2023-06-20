Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV opened at $216.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

