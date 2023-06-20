Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $120.08 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.09, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

