Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 695.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $87.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.56. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 967.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.