Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 1,759 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after buying an additional 1,246,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,292,000 after buying an additional 875,870 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2,516.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,841,000 after buying an additional 762,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $53,921,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTB opened at $123.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.14.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

