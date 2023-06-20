Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 309 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 42,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 210.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $3,928,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $282.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $365.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

