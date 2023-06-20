Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 738 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 172,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 346,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 33,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.26. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

