Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,664 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,861,508 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,000,330,000 after buying an additional 638,015 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after buying an additional 1,269,782 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,892,153 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $399,914,000 after buying an additional 285,836 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,044,770 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $203,527,000 after buying an additional 68,199 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $41.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

