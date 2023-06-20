Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $123.53 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.43 and a 200 day moving average of $102.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $430,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 810,993 shares of company stock worth $29,335,058 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.