Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Citigroup by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average is $47.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.79.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

