Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 11.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 4.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.60.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $443.21 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $428.87 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $461.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

