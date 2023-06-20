Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,423,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,291,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,620 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,470,473,000 after buying an additional 456,525 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,563,000 after buying an additional 1,507,106 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,946,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,835,000 after buying an additional 248,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.72.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

