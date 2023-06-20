Fulton Bank N.A. Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 141,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the first quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $6,096,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $149.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.80 and its 200-day moving average is $147.41. The company has a market cap of $352.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

