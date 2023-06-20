Fulton Bank N.A. Has $418,000 Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 61.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dycom Industries

In other Dycom Industries news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,968,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dycom Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

Several research firms have weighed in on DY. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

DY opened at $105.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.33 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.20 and its 200 day moving average is $94.28.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.