Fulton Bank N.A. Has $436,000 Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 26,081.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 193,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 192,479 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,023,000 after purchasing an additional 437,656 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $485,495.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $90,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $485,495.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,535. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HLI opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.01. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $102.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $444.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 56.41%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

