Fulton Bank N.A. Has $461,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $455.03 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $490.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.59. The firm has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.