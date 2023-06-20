Fulton Bank N.A. Has $491,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.07. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

