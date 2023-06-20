Fulton Bank N.A. Has $499,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $395.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $127.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $402.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,281. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

