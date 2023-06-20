Fulton Bank N.A. Has $499,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $367.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.18. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

