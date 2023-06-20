Fulton Bank N.A. Has $569,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $329.36 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $333.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.76 and a 200-day moving average of $269.99. The company has a market cap of $115.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.99, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Further Reading

