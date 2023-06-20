Fulton Bank N.A. Has $597,000 Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $16,110,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,455,132 shares in the company, valued at $783,056,235.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $16,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,455,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,056,235.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $1,244,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 514,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,691,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,740,756 shares of company stock valued at $37,373,324 and have sold 12,500,076 shares valued at $350,203,824. 47.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ares Management Trading Down 0.9 %

ARES has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ares Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $94.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $53.75 and a one year high of $95.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 85.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.