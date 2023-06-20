Fulton Bank N.A. Has $614,000 Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,720,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,720,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,462 shares of company stock worth $8,298,143 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on EME shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of EME stock opened at $175.73 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $178.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.40 and a 200-day moving average of $157.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

See Also

