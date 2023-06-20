Fulton Bank N.A. Has $622,000 Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $181.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.33 and a 12 month high of $182.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.54.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

See Also

