Fulton Bank N.A. Has $685,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $506,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1,831.5% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 27.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.1 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $217.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.91. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.