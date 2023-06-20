Fulton Bank N.A. Has $685,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $506,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1,831.5% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 27.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at General Dynamics
In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
General Dynamics Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE GD opened at $217.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.91. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
General Dynamics Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
