Fulton Bank N.A. Has $710,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.5 %

WM stock opened at $165.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.02 and a 200 day moving average of $159.17. The firm has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

