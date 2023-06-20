Fulton Bank N.A. Has $748,000 Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 73.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Entegris by 43.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Entegris by 187.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period.

Entegris Price Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $106.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,325.50 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.17.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.87 million. Entegris had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. Analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

