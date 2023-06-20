Fulton Bank N.A. Has $777,000 Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AutoZone by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,141 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,602,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,493.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,568.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,488.76. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,959.58 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $29.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,647,954 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.