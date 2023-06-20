Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $332,897,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,657 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,233 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Newmont by 1,075.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,488,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,063 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,802,760. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.28. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $66.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -242.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

