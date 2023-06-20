Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $186.04 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.16 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.44. The stock has a market cap of $256.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.