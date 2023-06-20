Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,894 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.95.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

