Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 326,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,967,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 152,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 22,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 833,427 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,706. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

GOOG stock opened at $124.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.11. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.