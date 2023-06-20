Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 405.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.56.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $271.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.38. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $299.29.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.96 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.97 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total value of $49,646.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,119.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,890 shares of company stock worth $421,726. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.