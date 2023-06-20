Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,741 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,925.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $187.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $196.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.83.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on TT. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

