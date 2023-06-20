Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,394,900.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,397 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,229. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $160.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.02.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

