Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $130.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $157.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.11. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $154.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total transaction of $2,856,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,439,222.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total transaction of $2,856,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,439,222.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.