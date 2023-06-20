Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 190 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Insider Activity

Lam Research Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $612.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $560.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.47. The company has a market cap of $82.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $644.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

