Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 1,975 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,320,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,026,189,000 after purchasing an additional 153,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $503,798,000 after buying an additional 1,137,888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $628,278,000 after buying an additional 753,458 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 14,245,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $541,344,000 after buying an additional 950,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $611,468,000 after buying an additional 1,637,605 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

