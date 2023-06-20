Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 240 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:J opened at $116.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $138.05. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.25%.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 601,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,268,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,832 shares of company stock worth $1,707,488 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on J. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

