Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 327 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWO opened at $240.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.38 and a twelve month high of $248.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.76.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.