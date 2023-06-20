Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 586 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

NYSE CL opened at $77.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average of $76.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

