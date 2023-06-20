Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases Shares of 1,823 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $320.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $322.89.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

