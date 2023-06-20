Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases Shares of 20,666 Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,410,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $718,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE GPK opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPK has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In related news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Further Reading

