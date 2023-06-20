Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 371,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,117,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,498,000 after purchasing an additional 52,234 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,481.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,481.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average is $33.95. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also

