Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 43.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,224,000 after acquiring an additional 482,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,675,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 874,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,613,000 after acquiring an additional 319,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after acquiring an additional 301,159 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CRL opened at $209.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.72 and a 200 day moving average of $213.71. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.22 and a 1 year high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.10 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.73.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

