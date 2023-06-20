Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 10,376 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,376 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 134,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,917 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 81,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $148.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.71.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

