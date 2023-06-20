Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 13,346 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,346 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after buying an additional 39,289,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $2,736,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,542,000 after buying an additional 11,051,945 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after buying an additional 4,000,816 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $109.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.39 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $277.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

