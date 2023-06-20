Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,705 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Masco were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of Masco by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Insider Transactions at Masco

Masco Stock Performance

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,111 shares of company stock worth $5,367,682 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco stock opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.08. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

