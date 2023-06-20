Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 4,346 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.69.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $124.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.04. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $176.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.